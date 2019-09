Firefighters free person from car after crash

Firefighters freed a person after a crash in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters helped release a person from a car after a crash in Fakenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Fakenham and Wells were called to a crash in Queens Road at just before 8.30pm on Friday (September 27).

The crews had to help get one person out of their vehicle.