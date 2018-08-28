Firefighters free person from vehicle after crash

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A146. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters helped to free a person after a road crash on the outskirts of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the A146 Loddon Road at Trowse, at just after 3.30pm on Monday (February 4).

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston went to the scene and helped to get a person out of a vehicle, before providing casualty care.

They also made the vehicle and the surrounding area safe.