Firefighters free injured person from vehicle after crash on Norfolk road

Firefighters have freed a person from a vehicle following a collision on a Norfolk road.

Police and the ambulance service also attended the crash at Runcton Holme on the A10 after being called by an police officer who was at the scene.

The collision, involving a red Toyota and a blue Audi, took place near the roundabout with the A134 just after 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday, August 23).

Crews from Downham Market and Kings Lynn released one person from their vehicle following the crash after being called to the scene in South Runcton at 4.35pm.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson said: "This was called into us by an officer who came along just after 4.30pm.

"Two people suffered minor injuries and the fire service attended for access to one of the injured persons in their vehicle."

There were reports of delays with traffic backing up towards Downham Market.

The road was reopened at 7.10pm.