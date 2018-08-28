Search

Casualty cut free from vehicle after early morning crash

PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 January 2019

Denton Road in Earsham, where a casualty had to be cut free from their vehicle after a crash. Picture: Google Images

A casualty had to be freed from their vehicle by firefighters after a crash on a rural road.

Emergency services were called out following a collision on Denton Road in Earsham, near Bungay, about 8.50am on Tuesday, January 8.

With three crews attending from Harleston, Long Stratton and Bungay fire stations, a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Harleston, Long Stratton and Bungay attended a road traffic collison on Denton Road, Earsham.

“Crews assisted the ambulance service with extricating a casualty using small gear.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 8.55am with reports of a collision in Denton Road, Earsham.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene, however we did not take anyone to hospital.”

