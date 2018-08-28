Casualty cut free from vehicle after early morning crash
PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 January 2019
Archant
A casualty had to be freed from their vehicle by firefighters after a crash on a rural road.
Emergency services were called out following a collision on Denton Road in Earsham, near Bungay, about 8.50am on Tuesday, January 8.
With three crews attending from Harleston, Long Stratton and Bungay fire stations, a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Harleston, Long Stratton and Bungay attended a road traffic collison on Denton Road, Earsham.
“Crews assisted the ambulance service with extricating a casualty using small gear.”
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 8.55am with reports of a collision in Denton Road, Earsham.
“We sent one ambulance to the scene, however we did not take anyone to hospital.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.