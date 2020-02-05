Firefighters free casualty after crash
PUBLISHED: 07:07 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 05 February 2020
Google Street View
Firefighters had to free an injured person from a vehicle after a crash.
You may also want to watch:
The crash happened at Reepham Road in Hellesdon at just before 10.15pm on Tuesday night.
Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham went to the crash.
As well as using hydraulic rescue equipment to free the casualty, they helped stabilise the vehicle and made the scene safe.
Comments have been disabled on this article.