Firefighters free casualty after crash

PUBLISHED: 07:07 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 05 February 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash in Reepham Road, Hellesdon. Pic: Google Street View.

Firefighters had to free an injured person from a vehicle after a crash.

The crash happened at Reepham Road in Hellesdon at just before 10.15pm on Tuesday night.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham went to the crash.

As well as using hydraulic rescue equipment to free the casualty, they helped stabilise the vehicle and made the scene safe.

