Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Firefighters called to blaze at car service centre

PUBLISHED: 21:38 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 07 October 2019

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a car service centre in Norwich.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria PertusaFirefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Crews were called to the Garden Street centre just before 8.45pm on Monday night.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria PertusaFirefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

It is understood the fire has broken out at STR Service Centre Ltd.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria PertusaFirefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Donna Lovett, from Taverham, alerted the fire service after smelling smoke from the walk-in medical centre on Rouen Road.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria PertusaFirefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Ms Lovett said: "After I smelt smoke from the walk-in centre, I went to my car parked outside the STR Service Centre Ltd and saw black smoke billowing out from the garage door. The smell was so strong and it looked quite serious so I called 999."

Firefighters at the STR Service Centre in Norwich. Photo: Victoria PertusaFirefighters at the STR Service Centre in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Three fire crews Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham were initially called, with one stood down at about 9.10pm.

Station manager Gordon Oliver said the crews believed the majority of the fire was now extinguished.

Garden Street and Thorn Lane are both blocked while crews deal with the incident. Rouen Road is unaffected.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH: Firefighters called to blaze at car service centre

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Three men injured in fight at city pub

The Last Pub Standing in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists