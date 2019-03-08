Video

WATCH: Firefighters called to blaze at car service centre

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a car service centre in Norwich.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the STR Service Centre on Garden Street in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Crews were called to the Garden Street centre just before 8.45pm on Monday night.

It is understood the fire has broken out at STR Service Centre Ltd.

Donna Lovett, from Taverham, alerted the fire service after smelling smoke from the walk-in medical centre on Rouen Road.

Ms Lovett said: "After I smelt smoke from the walk-in centre, I went to my car parked outside the STR Service Centre Ltd and saw black smoke billowing out from the garage door. The smell was so strong and it looked quite serious so I called 999."

Firefighters at the STR Service Centre in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Firefighters at the STR Service Centre in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Three fire crews Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham were initially called, with one stood down at about 9.10pm.

Station manager Gordon Oliver said the crews believed the majority of the fire was now extinguished.

Garden Street and Thorn Lane are both blocked while crews deal with the incident. Rouen Road is unaffected.