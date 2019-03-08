Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Burning caravan tackled by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 06:40 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:40 03 July 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a caravan in Hockering. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a caravan in Hockering. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a blaze in a caravan.

The fire in the caravan, in Mattishall Road, Hockering, broke out at just before 4am this morning (Wednesday, July 3).

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Dereham, Earlham and Carrow fought the flames, with firefighters wearing breathing gear.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Firefighters did not have to rescue anybody from the caravan and the flames were under control by 5.20am.

Most Read

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Horror as rare bird of prey shot next to nature reserve

The shot male marsh harrier found on the boundary of the Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

13 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Girls Aloud Credit: PA Images/PA Archive

Customers accuse fitness fraudster’s latest firm over online courses

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Emergency services called as crash blocks Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a crash in Reepham Road at Little Witchingham. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists