Burning caravan tackled by firefighters

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a caravan in Hockering.

Firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a blaze in a caravan.

The fire in the caravan, in Mattishall Road, Hockering, broke out at just before 4am this morning (Wednesday, July 3).

Crews from Dereham, Earlham and Carrow fought the flames, with firefighters wearing breathing gear.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Firefighters did not have to rescue anybody from the caravan and the flames were under control by 5.20am.