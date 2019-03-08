Burning caravan tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 06:40 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:40 03 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a blaze in a caravan.
The fire in the caravan, in Mattishall Road, Hockering, broke out at just before 4am this morning (Wednesday, July 3).
You may also want to watch:
Crews from Dereham, Earlham and Carrow fought the flames, with firefighters wearing breathing gear.
They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Firefighters did not have to rescue anybody from the caravan and the flames were under control by 5.20am.
Comments have been disabled on this article.