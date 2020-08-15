Search

Fire crews spend two hours tackling building blaze

PUBLISHED: 06:54 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 15 August 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a building in New Road, Upwell. Pic: Google Street View.

Firefighters spent almost two hours battling a blaze in west Norfolk.

Four fire crews went to a commercial property in New Road, Upwell, at just before 10.45pm on Friday (August 14).

Firefighters from Downham Market, West Walton, King’s Lynn and Wisbech wore breathing equipment as they tackled the flames.

People in Upwell reported how they had driven through thick smoke near the fire and had seen crews near a factory.

The fire crews had put out the flames by just before 12.40am on Saturday.

