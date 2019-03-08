Firefighters called to undergrowth fire in Horsford

Firefighters have been called to an undergrowth fire in Horsford. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to put out a 100sqm undergrowth fire in Horsford.

Crews were called to Green Lane in Horsford shortly after 7am this morning following reports of a "deep seated fire in undergrowth."

A team from Sprowston are currently on the scene and are awaiting the arrival of a misting unit from Thetford to help extinguish the fire.