Firefighters called to undergrowth fire in Horsford
PUBLISHED: 07:53 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 06 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters have been called to put out a 100sqm undergrowth fire in Horsford.
Crews were called to Green Lane in Horsford shortly after 7am this morning following reports of a "deep seated fire in undergrowth."
A team from Sprowston are currently on the scene and are awaiting the arrival of a misting unit from Thetford to help extinguish the fire.