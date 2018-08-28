Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to washing machine fire

PUBLISHED: 11:41 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 30 December 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two fire engines were called out to reports of a washing machine fire in north Norfolk.

Appliances from Holt and Fakenham arrived at the property on Briston Road, in Melton Constable, at around 10.30am on Saturday, December 29.

The fire was put out before the arrival of the brigade from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The crews used a thermal image camera to check for any remaining hot spots within the building and the washing machine.

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the fire.

On Friday, December 28, a fire engine from Aylsham attended to reports of an alarm sounding on Millgate but this turned out to be a false alarm.

And later the same day, firefighters from Sheringham also went out following reports of an alarm sounding on Sandy Hill Lane in Kelling, near Holt. This was again a false alarm caused by a system fault.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

Chateau for sale in Deux-Sevres for 475,000 euros

Quiz: Where in France should I live?

La Roque-Gageac in Dordogne © RossHelen Thinkstockphotos

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in France

Arc de Triomphe in Paris © Brian Jackson Thinkstockphotos

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

A traditional Bûche de Noël served during le Réveillon dinner ©mirceax Thinkstockphotos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Woman rescued from Norfolk marshes after dramatic blue-light search

Thornham marsh Photo: Martin Sizeland

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Here are 19 great TV shows to look out for in 2019

Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd & Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd 2016 - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists