Firefighters called to underground fire in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 23:50 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 23:50 12 June 2020

Firefighters have been called to an underground fire in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters have been called to an underground electrical fire in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Apsley Road at 10.39pm on Friday June 12, following reports of an underground fire.

Two crews, one from Great Yarmouth and a second from Gorleston attended the incident, using hose reel jets and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Crews left the scene at 11.17pm.

UK Power Networks was also called.

