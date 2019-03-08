People told to keep doors and windows shut as 13 fire crews tackle Norfolk blaze

The aftermath of the blaze at a thatched cottage in Thonage, near Holt, north Norfolk. Picture: DAVID BALE Archant

Thirteen fire engines have been called to a fire at a thatched property in north Norfolk.

Crews were called to the blaze at The Street, in Thornage, near Holt, at just after 2pm on Tuesday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is urging people nearby to close all windows and doors and to avoid the area.

All the roads through the village have been closed.

As well as the 13 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and water carrier have also been sent to the scene.

Eyewitness Sally Court was driving past as the fire started.

She said: "We stopped to see if we could help and my husband phoned 999. The owners were outside training a hose pipe on the roof, they had already called 999 apparently.

"There was a lot of smoke coming through the thatched roof, but we couldn't see any flames."

