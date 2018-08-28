Search

Firefighters called to tackle building fire in Shipdham

PUBLISHED: 10:14 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:27 05 December 2018

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire on Pound Green Close in Shipdham. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire on Pound Green Close in Shipdham. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to tackle an incident of a house fire this morning.

Five appliances were called to Pound Green Close in Shipdham, near Dereham and arrived on the scene at 7:48am.

The ambulance service were also on the scene, as were Norfolk Police.

Firefighters recorded a stop time for the incident of 8:25am.

Police said they were called to assist the fire service and remain on the scene.

The fire appliances were called from Dereham, Watton, Hingham, Earlham and Attleborough and crews used hose reel and main jets to extinguish the fire and wore breathing apparatus.

