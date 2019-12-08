Search

Norfolk crews called to tackle building fire in town

PUBLISHED: 19:20 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 08 December 2019

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

Archant

Firefighters have been called to tackle a building fire in Great Yarmouth.

Appliances from Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a building fire on The Conge at just after 3.20pm on Sunday (December 8).

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Meanwhile, just before 6.35pm this evening (Sunday, December 8), a crew from King's Lynn was called to Tottenhill go extinguish a chimney fire on Stoke Road.

While just over an hour earlier, at 5.28pm, crews from Harleston and Loddon extinguished a van fire on Earsham Road in Hedenham.

And earlier, at just after 1pm on Sunday, an appliance from Yarmouth attended reports of a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

This however was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault.

