Norfolk crews called to tackle building fire in town

Firefighters have been called to tackle a building fire in Great Yarmouth.

Appliances from Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a building fire on The Conge at just after 3.20pm on Sunday (December 8).

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Meanwhile, just before 6.35pm this evening (Sunday, December 8), a crew from King's Lynn was called to Tottenhill go extinguish a chimney fire on Stoke Road.

While just over an hour earlier, at 5.28pm, crews from Harleston and Loddon extinguished a van fire on Earsham Road in Hedenham.

And earlier, at just after 1pm on Sunday, an appliance from Yarmouth attended reports of a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

This however was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault.