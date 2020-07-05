Search

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

PUBLISHED: 23:07 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 23:09 05 July 2020

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Max Fuhri

Firefighters were this evening called to tackle a large blaze close to the NDR after an Audi was “engulfed” in flames.

Shortly after 10pm firefighters were called to a blaze on the North Walsham Road, Crostwick, after an Audi estate car burst into flames.

Plumes of black smoke filled the air as the car caught fire, but a witness says the driver was able to escape the vehicle unharmed.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, with police closing the road and a crew from Sprowston fighting the blaze.

Max Fuhri, who was travelling in the car behind at the time, said his friend Luke Townley, an off duty firefighter, rushed to attempt to tackle the blaze with a fire extinguisher he was carrying in his car.

Mr Fuhri said: “We were driving home from Norwich when we saw the blaze on the side of the road.

My friend, who is an off duty firefighter ran up to the car, made sure nobody was inside and attempted to tackle the fire but he said the car was too engulfed and it was best to leave it until the fire brigade arrived.

“A crew from Sprowston arrived within 10 minutes.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the crew was still on the scene as of around 10.45pm.

