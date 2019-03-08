Search

Firefighters called to Sprowston home after shower 'blew up'

PUBLISHED: 12:44 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 22 June 2019

Firefighters were called to a home in Sprowston after a shower 'blew up'. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a Sprowston home after a shower 'blew up'.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Hethersett were called to a fire in the bathroom of a home on Varvel Avenue at just before 11.20am today (Saturday, June 22).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire they also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Control Room, said the shower "blew up".

Peter Rowe, station manager at Whitegates in Hethersett, described how there had been a fire in the shower unit and said the woman, in her 30s, who owned the property had been alerted by a fire alarm.

She "moved to the upstairs and remained out of the way until the fire was extinguished".

Mr Rowe said she was not injured and emphasised the importance of fire alarms.

