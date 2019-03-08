Firefighters called to 'smell of burning' at Norwich station

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:02 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 17 September 2019

Firefighters were called to Norwich railway station after being alerted to the “smell of burning”. Photo: Archant

Firefighters were called to Norwich railway station after being alerted to the "smell of burning".

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston attended the incident after being called out at 7.42am to a building on Station Approach, understood to be the railway station.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Carrow and Sprowston attended a smell of burning in a building on Station Approach. "This was confirmed to be a light fitting which was extinguished before arrival."

Crews left the scene at 8.07am.

