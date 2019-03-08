Search

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

PUBLISHED: 07:17 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 26 May 2019

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a smoke-logged chip shop in the early hours of Sunday.

Crews were called to the Sheringham Trawler, in Sheringham's High Street, at 1.45am.

Firefighters from Sheringham, Cromer and Holt went to the scene.

Crews wearing breathing equipment put out the flames.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was under control by 2.27am.

She added the fire itself was "not as bad as it looked", but it had created a lot of smoke.

Emergency services have been busy in Sheringham's High Street. Yesterday saw a sinkhole, believed to be at least five metres deep, open up in the street.

The hole appeared in the street's surface at around 1pm yesterday, close to Crofters restaurant, with the High Street shut from the Lobster pub to the Augusta Street/Church Street junction.

Firefighters went to the scene, initially because of fears there may have been a gas leak, while Norfolk police had urged people to avoid the area.

The street will be shut to traffic, between Starlings and Pungleperrys, for the next seven days. While the east side of the pavement will be open, the opposite side will be shut, meaning shops such as Sue Ryder, Straits, Crofters, Coopers and The All Natural Co have no access to the front of their properties.

