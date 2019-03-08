Driver released from car by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 June 2019
Firefighters attended a road traffic collision after a car rolled down a slope last night.
One crew from Halesworth were called to Bedingfield Crescent, in Halesworth after a vehicle left the road and rolled down the side of a slope.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 6.43pm to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The driver was quickly released by the crews."
The driver was released swiftly by the firefighters and they aren't believed to be injured.