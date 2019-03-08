Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver released from car by fire crews

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 June 2019

Firefighters were called to Halesworth following a road traffic collision. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to Halesworth following a road traffic collision. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters attended a road traffic collision after a car rolled down a slope last night.

One crew from Halesworth were called to Bedingfield Crescent, in Halesworth after a vehicle left the road and rolled down the side of a slope.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6.43pm to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The driver was quickly released by the crews."

The driver was released swiftly by the firefighters and they aren't believed to be injured.

Most Read

Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tattoo parlour takes over landmark Norwich building amid expansion

Annie Bull, tattooing a client at Sith Tattoo Studio on Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Plans approved to turn empty town centre offices into flats

Planners have approved to convert offices in Navire House in Diss into two apartments. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists