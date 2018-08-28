Search

Firefighters free child from room in Dussindale

PUBLISHED: 21:38 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:38 16 November 2018

Firefighters freed child from room in Dussindale. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to help rescue a child who had got locked in a room in Dussindale.

A crew from Sprowston was called to a property in Montrose Court, off Association Way, Dussindale at just after 7.20pm on Friday (November 16).

Firefighters assisted a child who was locked in a room in the property.

Home Office figures provide an insight into some of the more unusual call outs firefighters get.

The statistics show that between April 2017 and March 2018 Norfolk firefighters were called out a total of 65 times to remove objects from people.

The data does not give specific details about incidents, however the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

On other occasions people have called 999 after getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats. Over the same period they were called out 139 times to help rescue animals.

