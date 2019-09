Firefighters called to rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire fighters have helped rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Cowles Drove, in Hockwold near Thetford at around 5.30pm following reports a small dog had become trapped underneath a shed.

One crew from Methwold attended the scene and were able to free the dog in less than an hour.