Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to reports of man stuck in toilets in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:09 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 26 November 2018

Firefighters were called after reports a person was trapped in public toilets. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called after reports a person was trapped in public toilets. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Norfolk firefighters were called to reports of a person being stuck in public toilets.

One appliance from Martham attended reports of someone being stuck in public toilets in Martham just before 3.40pm today (Monday, November 26).

But the call turned out to be a false alarm.

It is one of a number of false alarms attended by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on Monday afternoon.

Others include an incident at Colney at 5.10pm where crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett and Dereham attended a report of a smell of burning which was found to be a false alarm.

Meanwhile at 3.10pm appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South were called to Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen following reports of smell of smoke in a domestic property on Foldgate Lane.

Earlier one appliance from Yarmouth attended an alarm sounding in Rambouillet Close, Gorleston which, again, was a false alarm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

The price American hunters pay per animal to shoot in Norfolk

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Convicted paedophile had 500 indecent videos and images on a phone hidden in toolbox

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast