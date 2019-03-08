Firefighters called to reports of a fire in Sprowston
PUBLISHED: 19:43 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 13 July 2019
Archant
Fire fighters have been called to a reports of a small fire in a property in Sprowston.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Lefroy Road at around 7.12pm on Saturday following reports of a small fire.
Three crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham attended the call, they were still on the scene at 7.40pm.
There was not believed to be anyone in the property.