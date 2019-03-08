Search

Firefighters called to reports of a fire in Sprowston

PUBLISHED: 19:43 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 13 July 2019

Fire crews were called to Sprowston on Saturday evening. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to Sprowston on Saturday evening. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire fighters have been called to a reports of a small fire in a property in Sprowston.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Lefroy Road at around 7.12pm on Saturday following reports of a small fire.

Three crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham attended the call, they were still on the scene at 7.40pm.

There was not believed to be anyone in the property.

Firefighters called to reports of a fire in Sprowston

