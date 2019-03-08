Firefighters called to put out straw stack fire
PUBLISHED: 21:15 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:15 02 September 2019
Archant
Fire fighters have been called to extinguish a straw stack blaze in a Norfolk village.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bradfield Road in Antingham at 7.50 this evening (Monday September 2) following reports a straw stack had caught alight.
Two crews, one from Cromer and a second from Mundesley attended the scene of the fire.
They were still at the scene at 9pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.