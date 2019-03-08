Search

Firefighters called to put out straw stack fire

PUBLISHED: 21:15 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:15 02 September 2019

File photo of Norfolk Fire and Rescue vehicle. Photo: Denise Bradley.

File photo of Norfolk Fire and Rescue vehicle. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Fire fighters have been called to extinguish a straw stack blaze in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bradfield Road in Antingham at 7.50 this evening (Monday September 2) following reports a straw stack had caught alight.

Two crews, one from Cromer and a second from Mundesley attended the scene of the fire.

They were still at the scene at 9pm.

