Firefighters called to outbuilding fire in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to a fire at an outbuilding in Norwich.

One appliance from Earlham attended an outbuilding on fire on Malthouse Road, off Coburg Street at 10.50pm on Friday (November 1).

The crew used hose reel jets and ladders to extinguish and a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

Earlier, crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended a road traffic collision on Boundary Road shortly before 8pm where they manually assisted a casualty and provided scene safety and casualty care.

Meanwhile a crew from Aylsham attended a road traffic collision where a car hit a Virgin media box on Palmerston Way at just after 6pm.

They made the vehicle safe and provided casualty care.