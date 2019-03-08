Firefighters tackle two 'out of control' blazes

Firefighters were called to an out of control blaze on Monday night, the second incident this week.

Appliances from Lowestoft South Fire Station and North Lowestoft were called to quench the blaze on Victoria Road at 10.20pm.

A spokesperson from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "It was a bonfire that was out of control. It was from the call time of 10.20pm and it had a stop time of 11.08pm."

In a post to Twitter, Lowestoft South Fire Station, said: "Last night #BlueWatch attended an out of control bonfire with assistance from

@NthLowestoft16. Crews used a 45 jet and hose reel to extinguish @SuffolkFire"

While police didn't attend the blaze, they were called at 11.10pm by the fire service. Witnesses to the blaze are urged to report the fire the Suffolk police website.

This follows a call outon Sunday (July 28), after firefighters from Lowestoft South extinguished an out of control fire on Corton Road.