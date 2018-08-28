Firefighters called to Norwich crash

Firefighters were called to a crash in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to a crash in Norwich.

Appliances from Earlham were called to a collision on Earlham Green Lane at just before 9pm this evening (Tuesday, January 15).

Crews made vehicles and the scene safe.

Meanwhile, at just before 9.10pm today (January 15) one appliance from Loddon was called to reports of a fire in the open at Kittens Lane, Loddon.

However this turned out to be a false alarm.