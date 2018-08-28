Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters called to Norwich chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 13:36 07 January 2019

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a chimney fire in Norwich.

A fire appliance from Sprowston was called to reports of a chimney fire on Magdalen Street at just before 9.45am on Monday (January 7).

However, the fire was extinguished before the crew arrived.

Although firefighters did use a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Carrow were sent to an alarm activation in Magpie Road.

The call, which came in at just after 12.40pm today (January 7), turned out to be a false alarm.

Elsewhere, a fire crew from King’s Lynn attended an alarm activation in the town at just after 5.30am today.

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by a vape device.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists