Firefighters called to Norwich building fire

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One appliance from Sprowston was mobilised to an alarm sounding on Tracey Road, off Plumstead Road East, Norwich, at 8.30pm on Monday (November 26).

The alarm was caused by a small fire which was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

Earlier in the evening, at just after 7.30pm, appliances from Thetford were mobilised to a building fire in the town.

The crew used small gear to extinguish the fire.

Elsewhere, appliances from Sprowston and Hethersett were called to investigate a smell of burning on Sawyer Crescent, Hethersett at 5.45pm.

This was found to be a false alarm.

And a crew from Heacham was called to an alarm activation on Cunningham Court, Heacham at just before 5.25pm. On arrival the crew found there had been a small fire which had been extinguished.