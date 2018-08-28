Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to Norwich building fire

PUBLISHED: 22:31 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:31 26 November 2018

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.

One appliance from Sprowston was mobilised to an alarm sounding on Tracey Road, off Plumstead Road East, Norwich, at 8.30pm on Monday (November 26).

The alarm was caused by a small fire which was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

Earlier in the evening, at just after 7.30pm, appliances from Thetford were mobilised to a building fire in the town.

The crew used small gear to extinguish the fire.

Elsewhere, appliances from Sprowston and Hethersett were called to investigate a smell of burning on Sawyer Crescent, Hethersett at 5.45pm.

This was found to be a false alarm.

And a crew from Heacham was called to an alarm activation on Cunningham Court, Heacham at just before 5.25pm. On arrival the crew found there had been a small fire which had been extinguished.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The price American hunters pay per animal to shoot in Norfolk

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Convicted paedophile had 500 indecent videos and images on a phone hidden in toolbox

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast