Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to Norfolk chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 20:28 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 05 September 2019

File picture of fire engines. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

File picture of fire engines. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Sophie Wyllie

Firefighters have been called out to a chimney fire in Norfolk.

An appliance from Stalham attended a chimney fire at a property on High Hill, Hickling at just before 7pm on Thursday, September 5.

Firefighters used chimney equipment to extinguish the fire.

A thermal image camera was also used to check for hot spots.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, a fire appliance and the Environmental Protection Unit from Sprowston was called to an issue with a petrol pump at Coltishall at just after 6.40pm on Thursday (September 5).

They helped make the area safe.

Earlier, a crew from North Walsham attended reports of a fire in the open on North Walsham Road in Paston.

The fire, which was called in at just after 6.20pm this evening, was found to have been started deliberately.

Hose reel jets were used to put out the fire.

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing girl denies any sexual contact with her, jury hears

Shane Vertigan, who used to be a traffic warden. Picture: Archant

Driver stopped by police on A11 in Norwich found to have drugs in system

Motorist tested positive for drugs after stop on A11 in Norwich. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists