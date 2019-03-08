Firefighters called to Norfolk chimney fire

File picture of fire engines. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Sophie Wyllie

Firefighters have been called out to a chimney fire in Norfolk.

An appliance from Stalham attended a chimney fire at a property on High Hill, Hickling at just before 7pm on Thursday, September 5.

Firefighters used chimney equipment to extinguish the fire.

A thermal image camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, a fire appliance and the Environmental Protection Unit from Sprowston was called to an issue with a petrol pump at Coltishall at just after 6.40pm on Thursday (September 5).

They helped make the area safe.

Earlier, a crew from North Walsham attended reports of a fire in the open on North Walsham Road in Paston.

The fire, which was called in at just after 6.20pm this evening, was found to have been started deliberately.

Hose reel jets were used to put out the fire.