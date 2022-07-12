WATCH: Firefighters tackling huge blaze on north Norfolk coast

Video

Sixteen crews have been called to a major fire in Stiffkey, near Wells, in north Norfolk - Credit: Jo Felgate

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze which has broken out in a field in north Norfolk.

The fire broke out at about 12.15pm on Tuesday (July 12) in Stiffkey, near Wells.

There are currently 16 appliances at the scene, which is close to the shoreline.

Crews from as far afield as Wymondham - more than 40 miles away - are in attendance. Teams from Hunstanton, Heacham, Fakenham, Holt, Sheringham and Wells are also helping to battle the blaze.

Smoke could be seen from the quayside in nearby Wells - Credit: Christopher Stone

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from surrounding villages for miles around as the fire continued to rage into the afternoon.

More to follow.