Firefighters called to house fire in Great Hockham
PUBLISHED: 08:02 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 16 April 2020
Firefighters have been called to a house fire in south-west Norfolk.
Six fire crews, from East Harling, Watton, Thetford, Dereham, Hingham and Attleborough alongside an aerial ladder platform and control unit were scrambled to reports of a building fire in Harling Road, in Great Hockham, near Thetford on Wednesday at around 2.17pm.
You may also want to watch:
Crews used hose reel jets and main jets supplemented by a hydrant, while wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.
Firefighters then ensured the blaze was fully extinguished and checked for hot spots using thermal imaging equipment.
Crews stayed at the scene of the incident for more than three hours, and left at 5,43pm.
No one was believed to be in the property at the time of the fire.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.