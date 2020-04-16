Firefighters called to house fire in Great Hockham

Fire1

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in south-west Norfolk.

Fire2_ Fire2_

Six fire crews, from East Harling, Watton, Thetford, Dereham, Hingham and Attleborough alongside an aerial ladder platform and control unit were scrambled to reports of a building fire in Harling Road, in Great Hockham, near Thetford on Wednesday at around 2.17pm.

Crews used hose reel jets and main jets supplemented by a hydrant, while wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

Firefighters then ensured the blaze was fully extinguished and checked for hot spots using thermal imaging equipment.

Crews stayed at the scene of the incident for more than three hours, and left at 5,43pm.

No one was believed to be in the property at the time of the fire.