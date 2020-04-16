Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to house fire in Great Hockham

PUBLISHED: 08:02 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 16 April 2020

Fire1

Fire1

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in south-west Norfolk.

Fire2_Fire2_

Six fire crews, from East Harling, Watton, Thetford, Dereham, Hingham and Attleborough alongside an aerial ladder platform and control unit were scrambled to reports of a building fire in Harling Road, in Great Hockham, near Thetford on Wednesday at around 2.17pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews used hose reel jets and main jets supplemented by a hydrant, while wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

Firefighters then ensured the blaze was fully extinguished and checked for hot spots using thermal imaging equipment.

Crews stayed at the scene of the incident for more than three hours, and left at 5,43pm.

No one was believed to be in the property at the time of the fire.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters called to house fire in Great Hockham

Fire1

Coronavirus in Hong Kong - An inside view from a Norfolk teacher

Norfolk teacher Daniel Pagan is living in Hong Kong. He has shared his experience of what the coronavirus outbreak has been like there. Images: Supplied by Daniel Pagan
Drive 24