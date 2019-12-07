Search

Norfolk firefighters called to house fire in Thorpe St Andrew

PUBLISHED: 15:15 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 07 December 2019

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Thorpe. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Thorpe. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters extinguished a house fire Thorpe St Andrew.

An appliance from Sprowston was called to the fire on Anne Close just after 10.50am on Saturday (December 7).

The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Earlier, at just after 10.35am on Saturday (December 7), appliances from Kings' Lynn North and King's Lynn South attended to a report of a fire in a property on the High Street, Lynn.

The fire was caused by an overheated light fitting.

The crews used a thermal image camera to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, at just after 2pm today an appliance from Great Yarmouth attended to a report of a fire on Croft Hill, Stokesby althoiugh it turned out to be a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

Firefighters were also called to a false alarm at Westgate, Hunstanton at 11.46am caused by a system fault.

