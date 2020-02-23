Search

One person rescued from flat fire

PUBLISHED: 08:03 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 23 February 2020

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

One person has been injured in a fire in Lowestoft.

Fire fighters were called to an address in London Road South at around 7.43pm on Saturday following reports of a kitchen fire.

Crews from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South attended the scene using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

One person had to be rescued from the property and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

