One person rescued from flat fire

One person has been injured in a fire in Lowestoft.

Fire fighters were called to an address in London Road South at around 7.43pm on Saturday following reports of a kitchen fire.

Crews from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South attended the scene using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

One person had to be rescued from the property and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.