Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty firefighters were called to put out a blaze in Hockering, near Dereham, after a bonfire spread to a shed and nearby tree .

The fire broke out in Yew Tree Court shortly after 2pm on Sunday May 31.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Dereham attended the scene using hose reel and main jets supported by a hydrant to put out the flames. Thermal imaging equipment was then used to check for hot spots.

Firefighters left the scene at 2.50pm.

No one was injured in the fire.