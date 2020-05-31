Search

Advanced search

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

PUBLISHED: 17:27 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 31 May 2020

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Twenty firefighters were called to put out a blaze in Hockering, near Dereham, after a bonfire spread to a shed and nearby tree .

The fire broke out in Yew Tree Court shortly after 2pm on Sunday May 31.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Dereham attended the scene using hose reel and main jets supported by a hydrant to put out the flames. Thermal imaging equipment was then used to check for hot spots.

Firefighters left the scene at 2.50pm.

No one was injured in the fire.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Council to resume cutting grass verges as residents vent frustration at ‘untidiness’

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where do Norwich City rank in the all-time Premier League table?

Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal against Newcastle in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24