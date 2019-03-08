Search

Firefighters called to car fire on A47

PUBLISHED: 13:20 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 02 August 2019

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A47 near Longwater. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A47 near Longwater. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A car fire has caused tail backs on the A47 in New Costessey.

Firefighters were called to William Frost Way, near the A47 at Longwater at 11.31am following reports of a car fire.

Two crews one from Earlham and a second from Carrow attended the scene.

Using hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and were away from the scene shortly after 12.07pm.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 travel map.

