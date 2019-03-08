Firefighters called to car fire on A47

Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A47 near Longwater. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A car fire has caused tail backs on the A47 in New Costessey.

Firefighters were called to William Frost Way, near the A47 at Longwater at 11.31am following reports of a car fire.

Two crews one from Earlham and a second from Carrow attended the scene.

Using hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and were away from the scene shortly after 12.07pm.

