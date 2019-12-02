Firefighters called to building fire on A140
PUBLISHED: 17:16 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 02 December 2019
Firefighters have been called to a south Norfolk village following reports of a building fire.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to near the Countryman Pub on the A140/Ipswich Road, Tasburgh, at 3.26pm on Monday, December 2.
Three fire engines from Carrow, Long Stratton and Earlham attended the scene with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using water jets to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters left the scene at 4.20pm.
