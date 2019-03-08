Firefighters called to building fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to reports of building fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attended to reports of the fire at a building fire on Newmarket Road at just before 5pm on Tuesday (July 9).

The crews whilst wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said all people were accounted for.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday (July 9) appliances from Methwold, Swaffham and Thetford attended to reports of a building fire on Archers Avenue in Feltwell.

The crews used hose reel jets and damping down to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.