Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Firefighters called to building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 July 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Newmarket Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Newmarket Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Firefighters were called to reports of building fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston attended to reports of the fire at a building fire on Newmarket Road at just before 5pm on Tuesday (July 9).

The crews whilst wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said all people were accounted for.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday (July 9) appliances from Methwold, Swaffham and Thetford attended to reports of a building fire on Archers Avenue in Feltwell.

The crews used hose reel jets and damping down to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Most Read

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists