Firefighters called to chimney blaze in Norfolk village

Published: 5:09 PM December 3, 2020

One appliance from Dereham Fire station was called to a building blaze in Mattishall at 2.59pm on Wednesday, December 3 - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have fought a chimney fire in a Norfolk village.

One appliance from Dereham Fire station was called to a building blaze in Mattishall at 2.59pm on Wednesday, December 3.

The crew arrived at the scene on Dereham Road at 3.10pm and used equipment to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained at the scene until the fire was put out at 4pm.

The ambulance service was not called to the incident.