Firefighters called to blaze in Norwich sheltered housing

Firefighters were called to Union Street in Norwich. Pic: Archant. Archant

Firefighters were called to a blaze at sheltered housing in Norwich.

Crews were called to Melbourne Cottages in Union Street at just after 4.45pm on Thursday, November 22.

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett and Wymondham went to the fire.

Firefighters wore breathing equipment and used jets and ladders to fight the fire.

They also used thermal image cameras and ventilated smoke from the building.

Police and an ambulance also went to the scene.

The fire had been extinguished by just after 5.30pm.