Firefighters called to baby locked in car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 January 2019

Firefighters were called to reports of a baby locked in a car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to reports of a baby locked in a car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters have helped rescue a baby that was locked in a car in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called and sent an appliance from Carrow to Vincent Road, off Plumstead Road, Norwich following reports a baby was locked in a car.

The crew was called at just after 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 15) and used small gear to release.

Meanwhile, one appliance from Earlham attended an alarm sounding in Sherwell Road, Hellesdon, at just after 2.20pm today (Tuesday, January 15). However, this turned out to be a false alarm.

And later this afternoon (January 15) appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South attended a road traffic collision on the A47 near the Pullover Roundabout.

The crews were called to the scene at just before 2.50pm and made the scene and vehicles safe.

