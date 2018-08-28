Search

Advanced search

Firefighters come to aid of family stuck in floodwater under bridge on outskirts of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:34 25 December 2018

Firefighters were called to the aid of a family stuck under a bridge on Green Lane North. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to the aid of a family stuck under a bridge on Green Lane North. Picture: Google

Google

Firefighters were called to the aid of a stranded family this afternoon, after their car got stuck in flood water under a bridge.

Teams from Sprowston and Carrow stations were sent to Green Lane North in Thorpe End after flooding on the road left the family unable to continue their journey.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the team from Carrow travelled with a specialist vehicle for flood rescues, but the team from Sprowston - who arrived first - were able to assist the family without it.

The teams then helped remove the car from under the bridge and off the road for Norfolk Recovery to collect.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Hundreds of Norfolk families remain without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of Norfolk families remain without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘The Unknown Hand’: the curious case of Sheringham’s poison pen letters

Jane Crossen, who plans to write a book after researching the case of Sheringham's 'Unknown Hand' poison pen mystery. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists