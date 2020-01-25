Search

Market stall cordoned off while crews tackled fire

PUBLISHED: 19:20 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 25 January 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Norwich Market on Saturday night following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Norwich Market.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Norwich Market at around 5.30pm on Saturday (January 25) following reports of a fire in one of the stalls.

The fire is understood to have been in the Falafel and Friends premises.

Three crews, from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston, attended the scene.

Police also attended cordoning off a section of the market while firefighters dealt with incident.

Emergency services were still on the scene at 7pm.

