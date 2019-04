Firefighters called to put out a garden shed fire in Drayton

Norfolk firefighters were called to a shed fire. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire fighters have been called to a shed fire in Drayton.

Two crews, one from Carrow and a second from Earlham were called to the address in the village at around 7.12pm on Thursday, April 18.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Both crews were still at the scene at 8.10pm