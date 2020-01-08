Firefighters called out to chimney fire in Norfolk

Firefighters have been called out to a chimney fire.

Firefighters have been called out to a chimney fire in the county.

One appliance from Wroxham attended Upper Street, Horning, at just before 7.30pm on Wednesday (January 8) to a chimney fire in which crews used hand appliances and checked area with a thermal image camera for hot spots.

Earlier, at just after 6pm on Wednesday (January 8) one appliance from Earlham attended to assess a cooker fire in Bowthorpe which had been extinguished before arrival of the brigade.

Meanwhile fire crews have also been called out to a couple of false alarms in the past few hours.

Appliances from Earlham and Hethersett attended Colney Lane, Colney, at 7.35pm tonight following an alarm activation which was a false alarm.

Meanwhile shortly before 6,20pm one appliance from King's Lynn attended Windmill Court, Gaywood, to an alarm activation which was a false alarm.