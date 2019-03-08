Firefighters called out to building fire in Dereham

Norfolk Fire Service was called to a building fire in Dereham. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Reports of a building fire in a mid-Norfolk town saw firefighters arrive to tackle the blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended to the fire in Dereham after being called to the market town shortly before 8pm on Friday March 15.

On arrival, firefighters from Dereham and Watton discovered that the incident was a rubbish bin alight and not a building.

The crews use handheld appliances to put out the fire.

An appliance from Dereham also attended an alarm call out on the same evening at 8.05pm to Druids Lane in Litcham.

This was a false alarm due to an unknown fault with the system.