Fire service called following burst water main at Watton

Norfolk Fire Service was called to a burst water main at Watton. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A burst water main in the early hours of the morning prompted a call to Norfolk’s fire service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire service officer was called to reports of flooding in Lovell Gardens, Watton, at just after 1am today (Friday, March 15) following discovery of the burst main.

The incident was dealt with by the water authority.

Elsewhere, overnight firefighters have been called to a number of bin fires.

One appliance from Carrow attended two large bins on fire near Koblenz Avenue in Norwich at just before 11pm ysterday (Thursday, March 14).

The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which happened just a couple of hours after another crew from Carrow was called to put out a rubbish bin on Cattle Market Street using a hose reel jet.

Firefighters from Carrow were also called to a fire in the open in Albion Way, Norwich, at just after 11.30pm yesterday.