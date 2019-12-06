Search

Norfolk firefighters called after puppy got stuck in a gate

PUBLISHED: 08:39 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 06 December 2019

Firefighters were called after a puppy got stuck in a gate. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to help rescue a puppy that had got stuck in a gate.

A crew from King's Lynn was called to Watlington at just after 7am today (Friday, December 6) following reports a dog had got stuck in a gate.

But the crew was stood down after the owner managed to release the pet before the crew arrived.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Great Yarmouth were called to Morton Peto Road, Gorleston, following reports of a road traffic crash.

The crew helped make vehicles safe following the crash which happened at about 7.40am today.

Last night (Thursday, December 5) crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Aylsham attended a crash on The Street. Swafield, North Walsham.

The crews, who were called to the incident at 10pm, provided vehicle stability and used hydraulic rescue equipment (HRE) to release a casualty who was then treated by ambulance staff.

