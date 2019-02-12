Norfolk firefighters called out after people get stuck in lift in block
PUBLISHED: 08:09 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 06 March 2019
Firefighters were called to a residential block after people got stuck in a lift.
One appliance from King’s Lynn attended Hillington Square in Lynn after being called at 2.25am today (Wednesday, March 6) following reports people needed to be rescued from a lift.
However, the people managed to release themselves before the fire brigade arrived.
Elsewhere, a fire crew from Carrow attended an alarm activation on All Saints Green, Norwich, at 5.12am today (March 6).
The alarm acivation was caused by overcooked food.
It was the second time in just a few hours that fire crews attended.
At just before 8pm last night (Tuesday, March 5) an appliance from Carrow also attended an alarm activation on All Saints Green in the city which, again, was caused by overcooked food.
