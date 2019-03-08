Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart
PUBLISHED: 07:43 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 31 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters battled two blazes in a city park just minutes apart.
A crew from Carrow fire station was called to a grass fire in Chapelfield Gardens at 5.01am on Saturday, August 31.
You may also want to watch:
They used hand appliances to fight the flames, which were extinguished by 5.15am.
But an appliance, also from Carrow fire station, was called back to the park to tackle a second fire just seven minutes later.
Firefighters used backpack sprayers to extinguish the fire, after being alerted at 5.22am.
The second fire was out by 5.26am.
Comments have been disabled on this article.